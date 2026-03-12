Govt Engages Leaders to Strengthen Community Support for NDP Vision 2030

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, has led a stakeholder engagement with religious and traditional leaders aimed at strengthening community mobilisation in support of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030.

The engagement took place in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday and formed part of government’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with community leadership structures and promote active participation in advancing development priorities.

Ramokgopa was joined by KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, uMgungundlovu District Mayor Mzi Zuma, and Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, along with other provincial and local government leaders.

The meeting, hosted in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements and local government, brought together religious leaders, traditional authorities and community stakeholders from across the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Government said the engagement aimed to deepen collaboration between national, provincial and local government, while strengthening community mobilisation in support of development initiatives and improved service delivery.

The programme provided a platform for open dialogue on a range of issues affecting communities, including the protection of rural livelihoods, road safety awareness ahead of the Easter holiday period, social cohesion and the promotion of active citizenship.

During the discussions, traditional and religious leaders raised several pressing concerns facing communities in the district. These included the impact of Foot and Mouth Disease on livestock farmers, gender-based violence, cattle theft and the lack of adequate rural infrastructure such as bridges.

Community leaders also highlighted the need for stronger support for schools, improved access to decent housing, and the persistent challenges of unreliable water and electricity supply in rural areas.

Traditional leaders further called for stronger government outreach and monitoring in rural communities to ensure development programmes effectively reach those most in need.

Government emphasised that traditional and religious leaders play a crucial role in South African society as custodians of cultural heritage, moral authority and community cohesion. Their leadership is seen as essential in strengthening cooperation between government and communities while supporting development initiatives at the local level.

Ramokgopa noted that the National Development Plan places strong emphasis on social partnerships and the active participation of communities in driving inclusive growth and development.

“The National Development Plan prioritises a social compact where government, communities, the private sector, civil society and research institutions work together to drive inclusive development in our country,” she said.

“Traditional and religious leaders play a crucial role in strengthening these partnerships, shaping the lives of communities and promoting active citizenry.”

The Minister also highlighted the important role played by faith-based organisations in mobilising communities and strengthening civic engagement.

“Churches are able to reach communities in ways that government sometimes cannot. They are a critical part of active citizenry, which is recognised as an important pillar of the National Development Plan,” she said.

Ramokgopa further stressed the need for closer alignment between government planning processes and traditional leadership structures.

“The strategic plans of Amakhosi must feed into and inform national departmental strategic plans, as traditional leaders are directly engaged in issues affecting agriculture, land and rural livelihoods,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma welcomed the engagement and thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for assigning Ramokgopa to support initiatives aimed at addressing challenges affecting rural communities in the province.

Duma also provided an update on efforts to combat Foot and Mouth Disease, particularly in the uMgungundlovu District, which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak.

He said government is working to accelerate the provision of vaccines to protect livestock, adding that engagements with commercial farmers, livestock associations and dip tank committees have raised optimism that the interventions will help safeguard rural livelihoods.

“Through the District Development Model, all spheres of government will continue working together to alleviate poverty, promote food security and support the development of vibrant agricultural communities with improved opportunities to participate in the mainstream economy of the province,” Duma said.

Government said engagements with traditional and religious leaders form part of broader efforts to promote active citizenship, strengthen partnerships with community leadership structures and accelerate the implementation of the National Development Plan at local level.