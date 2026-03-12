Left Menu

Tragic End: Dahisar Parking Dispute Turns Deadly

In a tragic incident in Dahisar, north Mumbai, an argument over motorcycle parking escalated into violence on Thursday, leading to the fatal stabbing of Bharat Adhav by Krishna Raja Yadav. Yadav was arrested swiftly by local police, and a murder investigation is now underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Dahisar, an argument over motorcycle parking led to a brutal murder on Thursday. Police officials stated that the confrontation involved Bharat Adhav and Krishna Raja Yadav, resulting in Adhav's tragic death.

Krishna Raja Yadav, the accused, was apprehended within an hour of the crime, as police efficiently responded to the situation in Ganpat Patil Nagar. The knife allegedly used in the stabbing has been recovered, according to the MHB police station representative.

A murder case has been registered as authorities further investigate the circumstances surrounding this violent dispute, emphasizing the need for community peace and conflict resolution strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

