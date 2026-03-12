Tragic End: Dahisar Parking Dispute Turns Deadly

In a shocking turn of events in Dahisar, an argument over motorcycle parking led to a brutal murder on Thursday. Police officials stated that the confrontation involved Bharat Adhav and Krishna Raja Yadav, resulting in Adhav's tragic death.

Krishna Raja Yadav, the accused, was apprehended within an hour of the crime, as police efficiently responded to the situation in Ganpat Patil Nagar. The knife allegedly used in the stabbing has been recovered, according to the MHB police station representative.

A murder case has been registered as authorities further investigate the circumstances surrounding this violent dispute, emphasizing the need for community peace and conflict resolution strategies.

