Acid Attack Shocks Madhepura: Dispute over Jewellery Escalates

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Madhepura district as a woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a mother-daughter duo with acid. The altercation occurred at a jewellery shop owned by the woman's husband, according to official statements on Thursday.

The victims had visited the shop to collect jewellery for which they had paid an advance in 2022. However, an argument erupted when the shop owner, along with his wife and daughters, asked them to return after six months. In a fit of rage, the woman reportedly sprinkled acid on the duo, causing minor injuries.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, and the police are on the lookout for the shop owner, who remains at large. The acid attack occurred after the shop owner refused to hand over the jewellery despite an impending wedding, escalating the situation dramatically.

