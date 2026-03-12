Left Menu

Acid Attack Shocks Madhepura: Dispute over Jewellery Escalates

A woman was arrested for an acid attack on a mother-daughter duo during a dispute at her husband's jewellery shop in Madhepura, Bihar. The victims, who had paid an advance for jewellery, were injured after being asked to return in six months. The shop owner is currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhepura | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST
Acid Attack Shocks Madhepura: Dispute over Jewellery Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Madhepura district as a woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a mother-daughter duo with acid. The altercation occurred at a jewellery shop owned by the woman's husband, according to official statements on Thursday.

The victims had visited the shop to collect jewellery for which they had paid an advance in 2022. However, an argument erupted when the shop owner, along with his wife and daughters, asked them to return after six months. In a fit of rage, the woman reportedly sprinkled acid on the duo, causing minor injuries.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, and the police are on the lookout for the shop owner, who remains at large. The acid attack occurred after the shop owner refused to hand over the jewellery despite an impending wedding, escalating the situation dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026