Madurai's Crackdown on LPG Cylinder Hoarding: A First in Tamil Nadu

Authorities in Madurai have arrested two individuals under the stringent Goondas Act for allegedly stockpiling 398 LPG cylinders for black market sales. This unprecedented move in Tamil Nadu represents a tough stance on illegal hoarding of essential commodities, as announced by local police on Friday.

The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) about the illicit diversion of subsidised domestic gas cylinders for commercial use. A special task force subsequently conducted raids in the Kovilpappakudi area and Anandam Nagar, leading to the seizure of both domestic and commercial cylinders.

Amid concerns of an impending fuel shortage, K P Murali of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association reassured residents that the state's 14 fuel terminals have sufficient stock to meet demand. He urged the public to refrain from panic buying, which could artificially exacerbate supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)