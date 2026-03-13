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World Liberty Financial's 'Super Nodes': Trump Family's Crypto Venture Under Scrutiny

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by President Trump and his sons, is offering privileged access to investors who stake $5 million in tokens for six months. Despite a bid to democratize finance, the move creates elite token holders and raises ethical questions about the Trump family's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST
World Liberty Financial's 'Super Nodes': Trump Family's Crypto Venture Under Scrutiny
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In a controversial move, World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture co-founded by President Trump and his offspring, is offering exclusive benefits to investors who hold $5 million in tokens for half a year. This initiative, which has drawn scrutiny, promises 'guaranteed direct access' to its team, excluding the Trump family specifically.

The vote promoting the initiative saw an overwhelming 99% approval from 1,786 ballots, although precise participation remains unverified. Critics argue this creates a privileged class of token holders contrary to World Liberty's previous pledge to democratize financial access, thereby raising ethical questions related to its founders' political influence.

The program's 'Super Nodes' offer prioritized access to business development discussions, but not directly to the Trumps, asserting a strategic pivot intended to boost governance participation. Observers, however, note the potential for conflicts of interest and enrichment as the family continues to profit from the venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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