Supreme Court Halts Telangana's Movie Ticket Price Notification Rule

The Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Telangana High Court that mandated the state to announce any movie ticket price increases at least 90 days before the film's release date.

The decision was based on a challenge by film producer Mythri Movie Makers. The appeal was against the Telangana High Court's ruling, which sided with a single-judge bench's interim order. This order required the state to provide early notice of any ticket price hikes, as stipulated by section 7A of the Telangana Cinemas Regulation Act 1955.

The issue arose from a government memo dated January 8, permitting a price hike for a forthcoming film. This was contested in the High Court as unlawful as it did not allow public feedback as provided under section 7A.

(With inputs from agencies.)