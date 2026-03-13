Manohar Lal Reviews NBCC & CPWD Projects, Pushes Modern Construction Tech

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to review the performance, ongoing projects, and technological innovations being implemented by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The meeting brought together Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with senior officials including MoHUA Secretary Shri Srinivas Katikithala and other ministry representatives. The discussions focused on accelerating infrastructure development, improving construction efficiency, and adopting modern building technologies across government projects.

Focus on Modern Construction Technologies

A detailed presentation during the meeting highlighted the increasing deployment of advanced construction technologies in government infrastructure projects. Techniques such as precast construction, modular building systems, and improved project management tools are helping government agencies reduce construction timelines while ensuring higher structural quality and safety standards.

Officials noted that the use of modern technologies has significantly improved project execution capacity. Faster construction cycles, reduced material wastage, and better monitoring systems are helping deliver public infrastructure more efficiently. These technologies are also aligned with India’s push for sustainable urban development and resource-efficient construction.

The adoption of digital project monitoring tools and improved contract management systems has further strengthened transparency and accountability in large-scale public works.

Redevelopment of Government Residential Colonies

The committee also reviewed redevelopment models for General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies and other government buildings. Several redevelopment projects led by NBCC and CPWD are transforming aging residential complexes into modern, high-density housing with improved amenities.

These redevelopment initiatives are designed to optimise the use of high-value urban land in major cities such as Delhi. By replacing outdated housing blocks with modern multi-storey residential complexes, the projects aim to increase the number of government housing units while simultaneously improving living standards for employees.

Modern GPRA redevelopment projects incorporate green building standards, energy-efficient designs, improved water management systems, and enhanced urban amenities such as parks, community facilities, and better transport connectivity.

NBCC and CPWD: Key Infrastructure Drivers

NBCC and CPWD remain two of the government’s most important infrastructure execution agencies. CPWD is responsible for constructing and maintaining a vast portfolio of public assets including government buildings, national institutions, residential complexes, and public infrastructure.

NBCC, meanwhile, has emerged as a major public sector enterprise handling large-scale redevelopment and infrastructure projects across the country. Its portfolio includes housing redevelopment, institutional infrastructure, smart city projects, and land monetisation initiatives.

In recent years, both organisations have increasingly focused on adopting innovative construction practices, green building technologies, and advanced engineering solutions to meet the rising demand for efficient urban infrastructure.

Minister Emphasises Technology and Timely Delivery

During the meeting, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal emphasised that adopting efficient construction practices and modern technologies is critical to improving the quality and speed of public infrastructure development.

He noted that digital tools, improved project management systems, and advanced construction technologies are playing a crucial role in transforming the delivery of government infrastructure projects across India.

The Minister stressed the importance of ensuring transparency, maintaining strict quality standards, and completing projects within timelines to support the country’s growing urbanisation and infrastructure needs.

Parliamentary Suggestions to Strengthen Infrastructure Delivery

Members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee shared several suggestions aimed at strengthening construction practices and improving project monitoring mechanisms. They emphasised the need for stronger coordination, better oversight systems, and continuous adoption of modern technologies in government infrastructure development.

The Minister welcomed the suggestions from Members of Parliament and assured that their inputs would be carefully considered to further improve the functioning of NBCC and CPWD.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure development and delivering modern, sustainable public assets that support India’s long-term urban growth.