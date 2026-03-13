NHAI Gets 18 Bids for ₹6,956 Cr Kaziranga Highway Project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received an overwhelming response from highway developers for the construction of the over 85 km long Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway (NH)-715, a major infrastructure project passing through the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.

A total of 18 bids have been submitted for the project, which will be developed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The project is expected to be awarded within the current financial year at an estimated capital cost of ₹6,956 crore.

Key Highway Project Approved by CCEA

The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the foundation ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) was performed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in January 2026.

The highway upgrade is aimed at improving connectivity in Assam while ensuring protection of Kaziranga’s fragile wildlife ecosystem.

34.5 km Kaziranga Elevated Wildlife Corridor

One of the most significant features of the project is the construction of a 34.5 km long elevated corridor across Kaziranga, designed to ensure uninterrupted wildlife movement.

The corridor will be built in three segments:

18.3 km section

11.2 km section

5 km section

The alignment is specifically designed to allow animals to move freely between Kaziranga National Park and the Karbi Anglong hills, a crucial wildlife corridor.

This elevated design will also enable smooth vehicular movement without disturbing wildlife habitats.

Upgrading NH-715 to Four Lanes

The 85.6 km project involves upgrading the existing two-lane highway into a four-lane highway, significantly improving traffic flow and safety.

The project also includes major supporting infrastructure such as:

Two greenfield bypasses (21 km combined length) at Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat

1 major bridge and 20 minor bridges

7 flyovers

84 culverts

1 railway overbridge (ROB)

5 vehicular underpasses (VUP)

12 light vehicular underpasses (LVUP)

21 bus shelters

16 km of service roads

Wildlife Protection Measures Built into Design

Given the ecological sensitivity of the project area, NHAI worked closely with environmental and wildlife agencies during planning.

Consultations were conducted with:

Wildlife Institute of India (WII)

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)

Assam Forest Department

The project has also received approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

Officials said the elevated highway design will minimise habitat disruption and reduce wildlife accidents, which have historically been a concern in the Kaziranga region.

Boost to Tourism and Regional Economy

Once completed, the Kaliabor–Numaligarh highway will significantly improve connectivity across central Assam, linking major tourism and economic centres.

The project is expected to:

Strengthen access to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site

Support tourism growth in the region

Improve connectivity to industrial and commercial hubs

Facilitate trade and logistics development in Assam

Officials said the project represents a balanced approach combining infrastructure development with wildlife conservation, ensuring sustainable regional growth.