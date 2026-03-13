Opposition Calls for Removal of Chief Election Commissioner: A Historic First?

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday addressed concerns over a possible tacit understanding between India's executive branch and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition parties have moved to initiate a motion seeking Kumar's removal, citing potential bias and a lack of impartiality in his tenure.

In a detailed blog post, O'Brien argued for the sanctity of India's constitutional institutions, emphasizing that the removal of the CEC follows strict criteria akin to that of a Supreme Court judge. He criticized any perceived partisanship that could diminish public confidence in the electoral body.

O'Brien also reminisced about India's earlier CECs, such as Sukumar Sen, who oversaw the first general elections and S Y Quraishi, who expanded voter awareness. Such figures have historically been instrumental in safeguarding India's democratic values. The latest opposition effort sees substantial backing, with over 190 MPs signing the notice for Kumar's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)