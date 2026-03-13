Relics of Conflict: Old Missile Sparks Explosion in Homs

An explosion reverberated through the eastern neighborhoods of Homs, Syria, on Friday, sending plumes of smoke skyward as state media reported on the incident.

The explosion resulted from the mishandling of an antiquated missile found in an abandoned military barracks, according to statements from a security source and eye-witnesses speaking to Reuters.

Despite the dramatic scene, fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident, highlighting ongoing risks in areas laden with remnants of past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)