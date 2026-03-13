Relics of Conflict: Old Missile Sparks Explosion in Homs
An explosion occurred in Homs, Syria, due to mishandling an old missile in an abandoned barracks. Despite visible plumes of smoke and the loud blast that echoed through eastern neighborhoods, there were no reported casualties. State media and a security source confirmed the incident, highlighting the region's volatile remnants of conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:56 IST
- Country:
- Syria
An explosion reverberated through the eastern neighborhoods of Homs, Syria, on Friday, sending plumes of smoke skyward as state media reported on the incident.
The explosion resulted from the mishandling of an antiquated missile found in an abandoned military barracks, according to statements from a security source and eye-witnesses speaking to Reuters.
Despite the dramatic scene, fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident, highlighting ongoing risks in areas laden with remnants of past conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)