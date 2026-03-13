Ramaphosa Deploys Military to Tackle Crime, Pushes NHI Rollout

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support police operations in areas affected by gang violence and illegal mining, while also outlining progress toward implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

The President made the remarks while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly, highlighting government efforts to improve public safety and expand access to healthcare.

Military Deployment to Combat Violent Crime

Ramaphosa said the SANDF deployment will act as a “force multiplier” to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in tackling serious and violent crimes in specific high-risk areas.

The military will support police operations targeting:

Gang violence in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng

Illegal mining activities in Gauteng and the North West

“The SANDF deployment is necessary to complement the efforts of SAPS in tackling these crimes and bringing stability to communities,” the President said.

Support Role Under Police Command

According to the President, SANDF personnel will operate under police command and follow clear rules of engagement during the deployment.

Their role will include:

Providing protection during high-risk police operations

Assisting in cordon-and-search operations against armed criminals

Securing critical infrastructure

This support will enable police officers to concentrate on investigations, arrests and building strong cases for prosecution.

The deployment will also form part of wider interventions to strengthen anti-gang units and task teams targeting illegal mining networks.

Authorities are working with the National Prosecuting Authority through multidisciplinary task teams aimed at dismantling criminal organisations by targeting their leadership, finances, firearms and logistics networks.

Ramaphosa said the objective is to achieve a significant reduction in violent crime and criminal activities in the affected areas.

Progress on National Health Insurance

Responding to a separate question from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, the President also provided an update on the implementation of the National Health Insurance Act, which aims to establish universal healthcare coverage in South Africa.

The government is currently carrying out preparatory work, including:

Developing systems for NHI user registration

Establishing accreditation frameworks for healthcare providers

Creating contracting arrangements between the NHI fund and medical providers

Digital Health Systems Under Development

The government is also introducing digital health infrastructure to improve coordination between public and private healthcare services.

Key initiatives include:

A Health Patient Registration System linked to the Department of Home Affairs population register

An Electronic Medical Record system that will be rolled out to more than 3,500 public healthcare facilities over the next 15 months

These systems will allow patient information to be tracked across healthcare providers, improving continuity of care.

Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure

Ramaphosa said the government is also investing in healthcare infrastructure through:

Rebuilding ageing hospitals

Constructing new hospitals, clinics and community health centres

Improving hospital governance and management

Efforts are also underway to recruit more doctors, healthcare professionals and community health workers to strengthen the health system.

Legal Challenges to NHI

The President noted that some provisions of the NHI Act will not be implemented until the Constitutional Court rules on legal challenges related to the public participation process during the law’s adoption.

The cases are expected to be heard in early May 2026.

Ramaphosa said the government has formally undertaken not to proclaim certain sections of the law until the court process is concluded, but this will not delay the overall implementation timeline.

Universal Healthcare Goal

The NHI aims to establish a single national fund that will purchase healthcare services from both public and private providers, ensuring equal access to medical treatment.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that the reform is complex and will be implemented gradually based on available financial resources.

“We are determined to ensure that every South African has equal access to quality health care regardless of their ability to pay,” the President said.