South Africa Intercepts Chinese Fishing Vessels in EEZ Violation

South Africa has intercepted four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels that unlawfully entered the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and territorial waters, with authorities imposing penalties after investigations revealed violations of maritime regulations.

The vessels—Zhong Yang 231, Zhong Yang 232, Zhong Yang 233, and Zhong Yang 239—were intercepted following coordinated action by law enforcement agencies and maritime authorities.

Government Warns Against Illegal Use of Maritime Zones

Welcoming the swift response by authorities, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp stressed that South Africa will not tolerate illegal activities in its maritime jurisdiction.

“South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones. We remain resolute in safeguarding our marine resources and ensuring that our ports are not perceived as ports of convenience. Compliance with our laws is non-negotiable,” the Minister said.

The vessels were placed under guard at the Port of Cape Town anchorage by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tactical Team and Fishery Control Officers while compliance procedures were conducted.

Unauthorized Entry into South African Waters

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the vessels had initially requested permission on 23 February 2026 to pass through South Africa’s EEZ under “innocent passage”, stating they would exit the zone by 3 March.

However, on 27 February, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) reported that the vessels had also submitted a request for Off-Port Limits (OPL) authorisation, which was rejected due to insufficient documentation and lack of justification.

Further investigations revealed that the vessels had already entered South African territorial waters while their OPL request was still under consideration.

They were detected within 12 nautical miles of the KwaZulu-Natal coastline and were subsequently tracked moving along the Eastern Cape coastline.

AIS Violations Raise Compliance Concerns

Authorities also found that the vessels repeatedly switched their Automatic Identification System (AIS) on and off while transiting South African waters.

AIS is a critical maritime safety system that enables authorities to track vessels and prevent collisions at sea.

South African regulations require foreign vessels to keep AIS active while operating within national waters.

Officials said the irregular AIS activity raised serious concerns about compliance with the Marine Living Resources Act (Act 18 of 1998), which governs the protection and management of marine resources.

Penalty Imposed and Vessels Released

Following investigations, the Masters of the vessels were formally charged, and an administrative penalty of R400,000 was imposed.

The vessel owner, Shenzhen Shuiwan Pelagic Fisheries Co. Ltd, paid the fine, after which the vessels were allowed to depart South African waters.

Authorities said the swift enforcement action underscores South Africa’s commitment to protecting its marine resources and enforcing maritime laws within its territorial waters and EEZ.