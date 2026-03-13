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Justice for the False Accused: A Call for Change in Legal Interpretation

A plea filed in the Supreme Court seeks directives for victims to lodge complaints against false accusations, following tragic suicides in Uttar Pradesh. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay argues that literal interpretation of legal sections prohibits victims from acting against false cases, leading to undue harm and overcrowded legal systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:37 IST
Justice for the False Accused: A Call for Change in Legal Interpretation
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In a devastating incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, three family members allegedly committed suicide amid threats of false SC/ST case implications, prompting a legal plea in the Supreme Court.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, through the plea, urged the court to reinterpret sections 215 and 379 of the BNSS to allow those facing false charges to formally lodge complaints. Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the plea highlighted the urgent need for reforms due to unrecorded false cases overwhelming police and judicial systems.

The plea also outlined the dire consequences of the current legal framework, which result in reputational, financial, and emotional damage to victims, calling for an end to this injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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