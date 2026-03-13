SECL Clears 846 PF, Pension Claims for Deceased Employees’ Families

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has settled 846 provident fund (PF) and pension cases since April 2025, ensuring faster delivery of social security benefits to families of deceased employees through coordinated action with the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO).

The initiative, driven jointly by SECL’s Vigilance Department and Human Resources Department, has primarily benefited widows and dependents who often face delays in accessing PF and pension entitlements due to complex administrative procedures.

Coordinated Action to Address Pending Cases

Recognising the difficulties faced by affected families, SECL’s Vigilance Department raised the issue on 5 April 2025, urging CMPFO and SECL management to adopt a coordinated approach to resolve pending claims within a defined timeframe.

Following this intervention, a joint review meeting on 22 April 2025 brought together SECL management, CMPFO officials and representatives from operational areas to review pending cases individually.

The meeting resulted in clear directions to expedite settlements and introduced a monthly monitoring mechanism to track progress and ensure accountability.

‘Prayas’ Camps Help Clear Backlog

To further accelerate claim processing, CMPFO launched a special outreach initiative called ‘Prayas’, under which nine PF–pension camps were organised across SECL operational areas between July 2025 and February 2026.

The camps enabled beneficiaries to interact directly with officials, allowing documents to be verified on the spot and claims processed more quickly.

Officials said the initiative significantly reduced procedural delays and helped resolve several long-pending cases.

As a result of these efforts, around 75 cases have been settled each month on average since April 2025, ensuring both old and newly filed claims are processed efficiently.

Transparency Through Beneficiary Feedback

To maintain transparency, SECL management also conducted random verification calls with dependents of former employees, confirming whether they had received their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) and gathering feedback on the claim settlement process.

Widow Pension Settled Within Seven Days

The improved system has produced notable outcomes, including the case of Smt. Vimla Bhushan, widow of late SECL employee Bharat Bhushan.

Her widow pension claim was processed within just seven days.

Documents received: 9 May 2025

Proposal submitted: 13 May 2025

Pension Payment Order issued: 15 May 2025

Expressing gratitude, her son Neeraj Bhushan said the swift processing brought much-needed relief to the family.

“We did not expect the process to be completed so quickly. With the support of officials from SECL and CMPFO, my mother’s widow pension claim was settled in a very short time,” he said.

Model for Coal India Subsidiaries

Encouraged by the success of the initiative, other subsidiaries of Coal India Limited have begun adopting similar mechanisms to ensure time-bound settlement of PF and pension claims across their organisations.

Officials say the initiative demonstrates how better coordination, outreach programmes and monitoring systems can improve social security delivery for employees’ families.