Om Birla Hosts Delegation of Parliamentarians, Industry Leaders at NXT Conclave 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla met a delegation of parliamentarians, industry leaders and thought leaders from more than 30 countries attending the NXT Conclave 2026 in New Delhi. The interaction took place at Parliament House, where the Speaker highlighted the importance of global parliamentary dialogue and democratic cooperation.

Platform for Global Policy Dialogue

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Shri Birla expressed happiness at hosting public representatives and dignitaries from different democracies at the Indian Parliament.

He also commended Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), for spearheading the NXT Conclave 2026 initiative, describing it as an emerging global platform for policy discussions, innovation and international collaboration.

According to the Speaker, the conclave brings together parliamentarians, policymakers, industry leaders and thought leaders from across the world to deliberate on pressing global challenges and opportunities.

India’s Democratic Legacy Highlighted

During the interaction, Shri Birla highlighted India’s deep-rooted democratic traditions, noting that the country is often described as the “Mother of Democracy.”

He emphasised that India’s democratic system is built on dialogue, consensus and participatory decision-making.

“The Parliament of India reflects the aspirations and diversity of 1.4 billion citizens, where policies are shaped through debate and dialogue among different perspectives,” he said.

Digital Governance and Innovation

The Speaker also spoke about India’s progress in inclusive development, digital innovation and good governance over the past decade.

He noted that initiatives such as direct benefit transfer systems, digital governance platforms and technology-enabled administration have significantly improved transparency and accountability in public services.

Shri Birla also highlighted efforts to integrate emerging technologies and artificial intelligence into parliamentary functioning.

Initiatives such as Digital Sansad, enhanced parliamentary research tools and modern information platforms are helping improve efficiency and transparency in legislative processes.

Strengthening Parliamentary Diplomacy

Emphasising the importance of international parliamentary engagement, Shri Birla said the Indian Parliament has recently established over 60 Parliamentary Friendship Groups to strengthen cooperation with legislatures around the world.

He encouraged greater exchange of knowledge and experiences among parliamentarians to strengthen democratic institutions globally.

NXT Conclave 2026

The NXT Conclave 2026, being held in New Delhi, is bringing together global policymakers, legislators, business leaders and intellectuals to discuss emerging issues in governance, technology and international cooperation.

Shri Birla expressed confidence that the deliberations at the conclave would help deepen democratic collaboration and build stronger partnerships between nations.