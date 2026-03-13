Ministry Launches Regional Consultations on Textile Sector Reforms

The Ministry of Textiles has launched a series of regional consultations to discuss the implementation of the Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector, beginning with the first consultation held in Mumbai following key announcements made in the Union Budget 2026–27.

The initiative aims to strengthen India’s labour-intensive textile industry through targeted interventions focused on manufacturing expansion, improved fibre availability, employment generation and sustainable production practices.

Stakeholders Discuss Strategy for Textile Growth

The consultation brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles, representatives from State Governments, industry associations, financial institutions, development partners and cluster representatives.

States represented at the meeting included:

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Participants discussed implementation strategies and collaborative approaches to strengthen India’s textile ecosystem.

Government Focus on Scale and Global Competitiveness

Addressing the meeting, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, reiterated the government’s commitment to making the textile sector a major engine of economic growth and job creation.

She emphasised the need to build scale, improve productivity and position India as a reliable global partner in textile manufacturing.

According to the Secretary, strengthening the sector will help expand exports, support MSMEs and create large-scale employment across rural and urban clusters.

Integrated Programme to Strengthen Entire Value Chain

Shri Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, delivered the welcome address and outlined the framework of the proposed Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector.

He stressed the importance of sustained engagement between government, industry and state administrations to translate policy initiatives into measurable outcomes.

The programme aims to align investment, infrastructure and policy support to improve competitiveness across the textile value chain.

Key Initiatives Under Discussion

The consultation featured parallel sessions focusing on several major initiatives under the integrated programme, including:

National Fibre Scheme

Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme

National Handloom and Handicraft Programme

Tex Eco Initiative

Samarth 2.0

Mega Textile Parks

Together, these initiatives aim to support the entire textile value chain—from fibre production to finished garments and exports.

Industry Calls for Technology and MSME Support

During the interactive discussion session, stakeholders provided inputs on several key aspects including:

Programme design and financing mechanisms

Technology adoption across textile manufacturing

Cluster-level infrastructure challenges

Support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Participants highlighted the need to improve access to modern infrastructure, strengthen textile clusters and accelerate adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance global competitiveness.

Building a Coordinated Roadmap for Textile Sector

Officials said the regional consultations form part of the Ministry’s broader effort to strengthen structured engagement with industry and state governments.

The consultations will help develop a coordinated roadmap to expand India’s textile manufacturing capacity, improve sustainability and strengthen the country’s position in global textile markets.

The Ministry plans to continue similar consultations across different regions to ensure that the integrated programme addresses the needs of industry, MSMEs, artisans and textile clusters across the country.