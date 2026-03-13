NEDFi Catalysing ₹23,670 Cr Investment in Northeast: Scindia at MDoNER Consultative Committee Meeting

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) at Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi, on 12 March 2026, highlighting the expanding role of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) in driving entrepreneurship, investment and employment in the region.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament from the committee, senior officials from MDoNER, the North Eastern Council (NEC) and NEDFi, along with representatives from various ministries.

NEDFi Emerging as a Key Economic Enabler

Addressing the meeting, Shri Scindia described NEDFi as a critical institution strengthening the economic ecosystem of the Northeast.

“NEDFi is increasingly emerging as a structural enabler of enterprise in the North East—boosting entrepreneurship, bridging MSME credit gaps, catalysing private investment, and supporting livelihoods across the region,” he said.

₹9,114 Crore Financing Supports 15 Lakh Jobs

Highlighting NEDFi’s financial impact, the Minister noted that by March 2025 the institution had extended ₹9,114 crore to 26,835 units across the North Eastern Region.

These investments have helped catalyse nearly ₹23,670 crore in private investment and supported employment for around 15 lakh people.

According to the Minister:

Every ₹1 invested by NEDFi has leveraged ₹2.6 in private sector investment

Around 165 jobs are created for every ₹1 crore deployed

This, he said, demonstrates strong investor confidence and the effectiveness of NEDFi’s development financing model.

Expanding Credit Support for MSMEs

Shri Scindia emphasised that NEDFi plays a vital role in bridging the credit gap faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Northeast.

He directed the institution to diversify its lending portfolio and expand support beyond micro enterprises to include small enterprises, enabling a broader range of businesses to access financing.

The Minister also commended the organisation’s financial discipline, noting that NEDFi has repaid ₹289.11 crore in interest-free loans without any default.

He added that in recent disbursements:

₹468 crore was generated internally by NEDFi

₹580 crore was supported by MDoNER

This reflects increasing institutional financial sustainability and operational strength, he said.

Investments Gaining Momentum in Northeast

Shri Scindia highlighted progress following the North East Investors’ Summit, noting that around ₹35,000 crore worth of investments have already been grounded across the region, against total investment interest of ₹4.48 lakh crore.

These investments span multiple sectors and are expected to accelerate economic development and employment generation in the Northeast.

Tourism and Regional Products as Growth Drivers

The Minister also stressed the importance of tourism and local products as key drivers of regional growth.

He said the Ministry is developing curated tourism circuits focused on enhancing the visitor experience, with pilot initiatives currently underway in:

Sohra (Meghalaya)

Matabari (Tripura)

He also highlighted the unique strengths of various states that can serve as regional economic drivers, including:

Kiwi from Arunachal Pradesh

Queen Pineapple from Tripura

Organic produce from Sikkim

Coffee from Nagaland

Muga silk from Assam

Polo tourism from Manipur

Mizo ginger from Mizoram

Lakadong turmeric from Meghalaya

Outreach Across Northeast States

Shri Scindia informed the committee that he is undertaking visits to all eight North Eastern states, spending three to four days in each state, with the aim of completing the tour before the onset of the monsoon in June.

During these visits, interactions with students from universities and technical institutions are also being prioritised to encourage youth engagement and innovation.

Coordination on Flood Management

Addressing concerns related to land collateral norms in Nagaland and other Northeastern states, the Minister clarified that financial institutions must follow Reserve Bank of India guidelines, while related policy issues fall under the jurisdiction of state governments.

He also noted that technical coordination is underway with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Germany’s development agency KfW to address flood management challenges in the Barak Valley.

Regular Consultative Committee Meetings

Concluding the meeting, Shri Scindia reaffirmed his commitment to holding four consultative committee meetings each year to strengthen policy coordination and accelerate development initiatives in the Northeast.