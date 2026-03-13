Tragedy Strikes: Illicit Liquor Claims Lives in Prohibition-Enforced Bihar

The death toll from a suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's dry Saran district has risen to five as two more individuals succumbed to their conditions on Friday, officials report.

Since the imposition of a total prohibition on alcohol in 2016, the state has struggled with illicit liquor issues. This incident in Panapur and Mashrakh areas underscores the ongoing challenge. Among the deceased are Santosh Mahto, Suken Nutt, Dharmendra Rai, Raghuvar Mahto, and Pankaj Singh, who reportedly consumed spurious liquor. Seven other individuals are receiving treatment at the local Sadar hospital.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to delve into the incident. The district administration is intensifying efforts to curb the illegal alcohol trade, with recent raids leading to the arrest of 11 individuals and the seizure of substantial amounts of illicit liquor.

(With inputs from agencies.)