Economic Uncertainty Fuels Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 experienced volatile trading on Friday, poised to end the week on a lower note alongside the Nasdaq and Dow. Investors grappled with mixed economic data amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

This week, the Dow, heavily reliant on financials, faced its most significant monthly losses since December 2024. A report from the Commerce Department indicated a sharper-than-expected slowing in economic growth for the fourth quarter, following downward revisions in consumer spending and business investment.

Traders now anticipate a 25 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve by June 2027, a reduction from prior forecasts. Barclays predicts two rate cuts, one in September this year and another in March 2027. These developments contribute to a mounting fear of stagflation amid rising oil prices and a decelerating economy, analyst Steve Sosnick noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)