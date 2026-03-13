Tragic Loss: Bihar Marine Engineer Killed in West Asia Conflict

A marine engineer from Bihar's Bhagalpur has died in a violent incident amid the West Asia conflict, according to family claims. Devanandan Singh, 52, was traveling on a Thai vessel that was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz early Wednesday morning.

Singh, who held the position of vice-chairman at Mumbai-based Bravo Ship Management Company, reportedly faced an assault involving an alleged Iranian 'suicidal ship'. His family was informed of his death by company officials the following day.

Despite attempts by rescue teams, Singh's life could not be saved as he jumped into the sea during the attack. He is survived by a son and a daughter. Local authorities in Bihar have so far been unreachable for further comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)