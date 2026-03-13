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Tottenham Faces Turmoil: Tudor Challenges Players Amid Premier League Relegation Threat

Tottenham manager Igor Tudor admits that some players are struggling under pressure as the club fights to escape relegation in one of its worst seasons. With nine games left, Spurs sit just one point above the drop zone. Heavy injuries and poor form add to the challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:04 IST
Tottenham Faces Turmoil: Tudor Challenges Players Amid Premier League Relegation Threat
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Tottenham manager Igor Tudor has acknowledged that some of his squad are faltering under pressure as the club teeters on the brink of relegation from the Premier League, marking one of their toughest seasons in recent memory.

Historically a mainstay in England's top flight since the 1970s, Spurs find themselves precariously positioned only one point above the relegation zone with nine fixtures remaining in the season. Their form has deteriorated significantly, as they haven't secured a Premier League victory in their last 11 matches, stretching back to the previous year. Further compounding their woes, Tottenham was overwhelmed by Atletico Madrid in a 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, during which Tudor replaced goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky just 17 minutes in due to two critical mistakes.

The Spurs camp is also grappling with an escalating list of absentees due to injuries and suspensions, forcing Tudor to make tactical adjustments regularly. Notably, Guglielmo Vicario is set to return as goalkeeper for the upcoming match against Liverpool, as Tudor continues to keep faith in Kinsky despite his errors, expecting him to play more matches as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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