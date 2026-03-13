Kerala Court Sentences Man to Life for Child Abuse

A Kerala court has delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing 49-year-old Unnimon, also known as Vinod, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor. The Chavakkad Fast Track Special Court found him guilty under the POCSO Act for crimes committed in 2019.

Unnimon, a resident of Vadanappilly village, was also fined Rs 60,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment. The judgment was based on the victim's statement and comprehensive evidence presented in court.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Siju Muttath and advocate Nisha C., presented 17 witness testimonies and 27 documents, ensuring a watertight case. This case highlights the judicial system's resolve to protect children from sexual offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)