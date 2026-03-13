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Honoring H J Dora: A Pioneering Force in Andhra Pradesh Policing

Former DGP of undivided Andhra Pradesh, H J Dora, passed away at 82 from complications due to kidney disease. Renowned for introducing reforms in policing, Dora's contribution to addressing the Naxal issue and enhancing police welfare is lauded by leaders and peers. His legacy in law enforcement persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:27 IST
Honoring H J Dora: A Pioneering Force in Andhra Pradesh Policing
  • Country:
  • India

Former Director General of Police (DGP) of undivided Andhra Pradesh, H J Dora, has died at the age of 82 due to complications from a chronic kidney disease. Despite efforts to revive him after he was found unconscious, he passed away on Friday evening, medical sources confirmed.

Dora, who had been receiving treatment at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, was lauded for his service as a pioneering intelligence chief and DGP. Notably, he introduced significant reforms in the police force, including initiatives promoting 'friendly policing'. His dedication and integrity remain celebrated by officials and peers alike.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers, among others, expressed their condolences, recalling Dora's transformative impact on law enforcement. Dora's role extended to his tenure as CISF Director, where he also addressed the Naxal problem effectively. Originally from Coastal Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, he leaves behind a legacy of innovative police work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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