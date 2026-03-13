TRAI Proposes New Amendments to Curb Spam Calls and Messages, Seeks Public Feedback

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released draft amendments to strengthen regulations aimed at curbing Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC), commonly known as spam calls and promotional messages.

The regulator on Friday issued the Draft Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, inviting comments from telecom operators, businesses, consumer groups and the public.

Strengthening Anti-Spam Regulatory Framework

The proposed amendments build on the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, which established the regulatory framework for controlling commercial communications such as telemarketing calls and promotional SMS messages.

The original regulations were introduced on 19 July 2018 and subsequently amended in December 2018 and February 2025 to tighten enforcement and improve consumer protection.

According to TRAI, the latest draft amendments aim to further strengthen the regulatory framework by addressing new technological developments and evolving spam tactics.

AI-Based Detection Driving Regulatory Changes

TRAI said the proposed changes follow feedback from stakeholders and developments within the telecom industry, particularly the deployment of artificial intelligence-based systems by telecom service providers to detect spam communications.

Major telecom operators have recently implemented AI-powered tools capable of identifying suspicious calling patterns, detecting bulk messaging campaigns and blocking potential spam in real time.

The regulator believes that updating the regulatory framework will help improve the effectiveness of these technological measures.

Proposed Amendments to Improve Enforcement

The draft regulations propose modifications to existing provisions and the introduction of new regulatory measures designed to make the system more efficient and responsive.

Key objectives of the amendments include:

Enhancing the detection and prevention of spam calls and messages

Strengthening compliance mechanisms for telemarketers and businesses

Improving coordination between telecom operators and regulators

Leveraging AI technologies to monitor and control commercial communications

The move comes amid growing consumer complaints about fraudulent calls, unsolicited promotional messages and scam communications.

TRAI Invites Public Consultation

TRAI has placed the draft regulations on its official website and is seeking feedback from stakeholders and the public.

Interested parties can submit:

Comments by 12 April 2026

Counter-comments by 27 April 2026

Submissions should be sent via email to advqos@trai.gov.in in the prescribed format.

Contact for Clarifications

For further information or clarifications, stakeholders can contact:

Shri Deepak SharmaAdvisor (QoS-2), TRAIEmail: advqos@trai.gov.inPhone: +91-11-20907760

The proposed amendments form part of TRAI’s broader effort to strengthen consumer protection in India’s rapidly evolving telecommunications ecosystem.