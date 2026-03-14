Judge Blocks End to Legal Protections for Somali Immigrants
A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1,100 Somalis, potentially saving them from deportation. The ruling highlights ongoing legal battles regarding TPS, as advocates argue against the administration's biased immigration policies.
A federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from ending legal protections for nearly 1,100 Somali immigrants in the United States. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued an order delaying the March 17 termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as legal proceedings continue.
Burroughs, appointed by President Barack Obama, emphasized the severe ramifications should TPS end without judicial review. The plaintiffs argue that removing the protection would expose Somalis to grave risks, including deportation and family separations.
This temporary block comes as part of a broader challenge against the Department of Homeland Security's initiative to terminate TPS for several nationalities, amidst accusations of discriminatory practices by the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Armed man who rammed his vehicle into Michigan synagogue was 41-year-old naturalised citizen born in Lebanon, DHS says, reports AP.
Historic Supreme Court Ruling: Passive Euthanasia Permitted for Comatose Patient
1MDB Liquidators Seek New Paths After Singapore Court Ruling
Air Travel Chaos: TSA Absences Cause Long Lines Amid DHS Shutdown