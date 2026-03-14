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Breaking Ground: The White House's Underground Security Upgrade

The Trump administration plans to build a 33,000-square-foot underground security screening center at Sherman Park, near the White House, aimed at improving visitor processing and security. Scheduled for completion by July 2028, the facility promises to streamline entry for tourists and guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:47 IST
Breaking Ground: The White House's Underground Security Upgrade
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to construct a vast underground security screening center adjacent to the White House. This facility, sprawling over 33,000 square feet, is part of an ambitious upgrade initiative aimed at bolstering visitor management and security on the premises.

Slated to be situated beneath Sherman Park—historically a hub for preliminary security checks—the new center forms a vital component of a sweeping transformation of the White House grounds. Once completed, the facility will house seven lanes, reducing wait times and increasing efficiency for tourists and guests.

According to preliminary schedules, construction may commence as early as August. The objective is to have the center operational by July 2028. This development comes as the National Capital Planning Commission readies its review of the proposal in its upcoming April meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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