Mystery in the Canal: Uncovering the Death of Samar Bahadur
The body of Samar Bahadur, a 55-year-old man, was discovered in a canal near Avsanpur village. The police suspect murder due to injury marks found on the body. An investigation is underway as the body undergoes a post-mortem examination to uncover more details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking discovery on Saturday morning, villagers in Avsanpur stumbled upon the body of a 55-year-old man, identified as Samar Bahadur, floating in a nearby canal.
The police, alerted by the locals, retrieved the body from Shivgarh area, where visible injury marks suggested foul play, sparking suspicions of murder.
Shivgarh Police Station SHO Chandrabhan Verma stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)