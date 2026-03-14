Left Menu

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Released After Detention Revoked

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the Union government revoked his detention. Detained under the National Security Act for protests in Leh, he completed nearly half of his detention period. His release was facilitated by an order from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:13 IST
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Released After Detention Revoked
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail following the Union government's decision to revoke his detention. He had been held since September 26 the previous year under the National Security Act (NSA) following an order from the Leh district magistrate.

Wangchuk's arrest took place after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. These events led to injuries for more than 45 individuals, including 22 policemen, which prompted his detention to maintain public order.

Ratanada Police Station's SHO, Dinesh Lakhawat, confirmed his release occurred at about 1.30 pm. Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was present to complete the formalities involved in his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026