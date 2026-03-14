Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Released After Detention Revoked

On Saturday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail following the Union government's decision to revoke his detention. He had been held since September 26 the previous year under the National Security Act (NSA) following an order from the Leh district magistrate.

Wangchuk's arrest took place after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. These events led to injuries for more than 45 individuals, including 22 policemen, which prompted his detention to maintain public order.

Ratanada Police Station's SHO, Dinesh Lakhawat, confirmed his release occurred at about 1.30 pm. Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was present to complete the formalities involved in his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)