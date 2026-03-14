Alleged Family-Led Attack Sparks Tensions in Old Dhampur
A family allegedly led by Shoaib attacked houses in Old Dhampur early Saturday morning, targeting RSS functionary Amit Sharma and neighbor Vipin Chauhan. Properties were vandalized, and cash and jewelry were stolen. Shoaib has been arrested, and authorities are investigating his and his family’s criminal history.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling incident early Saturday morning, a man identified as Shoaib was arrested after he and his family allegedly forced entry into the homes of Amit Sharma, an RSS functionary, and his neighbor, Vipin Chauhan, in Old Dhampur.
The Circle Officer of Dhampur, Abhay Kumar Pandey, revealed that the intruders caused significant property damage during the attack, which took place around 4 a.m. The victims reported the theft of Rs 4.75 lakh in cash and jewelry.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha confirmed that charges have been filed under severe legal sections against Shoaib, who remains in custody. Authorities are currently investigating the criminal records of Shoaib and his family members as part of the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- attack
- Old Dhampur
- arrest
- RSS functionary
- vandalism
- property damage
- crime
- family-involved
- Jha
- Sharma
ALSO READ
Cybercrime Crackdown: Jharkhand CID Nabs Fraudsters for 'Digital Arrest' Extortion
Home Secretary Calls for Robust Defenses Against Online Crimes Targeting Women and Children
Delhi's CCTV Network Overhaul: Enhancing Surveillance and Crime Prevention
Ramaphosa Deploys Military to Tackle Crime, Pushes NHI Rollout
Govind Mohan Holds National Dialogue to Combat Online Crimes Against Women