Alleged Family-Led Attack Sparks Tensions in Old Dhampur

In a troubling incident early Saturday morning, a man identified as Shoaib was arrested after he and his family allegedly forced entry into the homes of Amit Sharma, an RSS functionary, and his neighbor, Vipin Chauhan, in Old Dhampur.

The Circle Officer of Dhampur, Abhay Kumar Pandey, revealed that the intruders caused significant property damage during the attack, which took place around 4 a.m. The victims reported the theft of Rs 4.75 lakh in cash and jewelry.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha confirmed that charges have been filed under severe legal sections against Shoaib, who remains in custody. Authorities are currently investigating the criminal records of Shoaib and his family members as part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)