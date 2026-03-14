INS Sudarshini Reaches Malta on Global Voyage ‘Lokayan-26’

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the historic Port of Valletta in Malta on 12 March 2026 as part of her ambitious 22,000-nautical-mile transoceanic expedition “Lokayan-26.” The port call marks a key milestone in the vessel’s global voyage and highlights the enduring maritime ties between India and Malta.

The arrival follows the ship’s successful transit through the Suez Canal and a port call at Alexandria, Egypt, reinforcing India’s growing maritime engagement across the Mediterranean region.

Strengthening India–Malta Maritime Partnership

Soon after arrival, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini paid a courtesy call on Ms. Rachita Bhandari, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta. The meeting underscored the role of the Indian Navy as a key pillar of India’s maritime diplomacy and its contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.

The High Commissioner noted that the ship’s visit represents more than a ceremonial port call. She described the presence of INS Sudarshini in Malta as a powerful symbol of India’s maritime vision “MAHASAGAR” (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), highlighting the importance of maritime cooperation in ensuring security, trade connectivity and cultural engagement across the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean regions.

She also emphasised that such visits play an important role in deepening people-to-people connections and strengthening diplomatic outreach through naval engagement.

Professional Exchanges with Maltese Armed Forces

During the ship’s stay in Valletta, the crew of INS Sudarshini will participate in professional interactions and courtesy engagements with the Armed Forces of Malta, aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and operational cooperation.

These interactions are expected to focus on maritime security, naval training exchanges, and best practices in seamanship, strengthening the foundation for future collaboration between the two maritime partners.

Community Outreach and Cultural Diplomacy

In addition to official engagements, the ship will host community outreach initiatives designed to promote cultural and educational exchanges.

A special “Open Ship” event will allow schoolchildren, maritime enthusiasts, and members of the Indian diaspora in Malta to visit the vessel, interact with the crew, and learn about India’s naval traditions and maritime heritage.

Such initiatives are a hallmark of the Indian Navy’s international deployments, combining naval diplomacy with public engagement and cultural outreach.

Lokayan-26: India’s Global Sail Training Expedition

INS Sudarshini is currently in the second month of her global expedition Lokayan-26, which began from Kochi on 20 January 2026.

The voyage spans approximately 22,000 nautical miles across multiple continents, and aims to:

Promote India’s maritime heritage and naval diplomacy

Strengthen international maritime partnerships

Provide advanced sail training for Indian Navy cadets

Enhance India’s engagement with global maritime communities

Following her port call in Malta, INS Sudarshini will proceed to the French coast to participate in the prestigious “Escale à Sète” maritime festival, one of the world’s largest gatherings of historic tall ships. At the festival, the vessel will represent India alongside renowned sail training ships from across the globe.

Symbol of India’s Maritime Heritage

Commissioned as a sail training ship of the Indian Navy, INS Sudarshini is designed to train naval cadets in traditional seamanship while promoting India’s maritime legacy during international voyages.

Her deployments often combine naval training, diplomatic outreach, and cultural representation, making her an important platform for showcasing India’s maritime capabilities and heritage on the global stage.