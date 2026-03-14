₹100-Crore Integrated Aqua Park in Anantnag: Centre Releases Model Guidelines for Cold-Water Fisheries

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh today announced the sanction of a ₹100-crore Integrated Aqua Park in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir and released the Model Guidelines for the Development of Cold-Water Fisheries during the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

The conference brought together policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs and farmers to discuss strategies for strengthening India’s cold-water fisheries ecosystem, which holds significant potential for employment generation, export growth and sustainable aquaculture development.

The event was attended by Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir; Shri Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir; Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for FAH&D and Panchayati Raj; and Shri Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Agriculture Production Department, J&K, along with senior officials, scientists, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from across the fisheries value chain.

₹100-Crore Integrated Aqua Park to Boost Trout Farming

Announcing the project, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the Integrated Aqua Park in Anantnag will serve as a major hub for aquaculture infrastructure, training, processing and value-chain development in the region.

The project is expected to:

Strengthen cold-water aquaculture infrastructure

Increase fish production and productivity

Promote modern aquaculture technologies

Create new employment opportunities in the fisheries sector

The Minister noted that the availability of funding through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) will further support entrepreneurs and cooperatives in scaling up operations.

Model Guidelines for Reservoir Fisheries and Aquaculture

During the conference, the Union Minister, along with other dignitaries, released the Model Guidelines for Reservoir Fisheries & Aquaculture Management, which aim to provide a structured framework for sustainable fisheries development.

The guidelines cover several key areas including:

Scientific seed stocking and resource management

Cage and pen-based aquaculture systems

Leasing and governance mechanisms

Biodiversity conservation

Value-chain development and market linkages

Monitoring and regulatory systems

These guidelines are expected to help states adopt scientific, sustainable and climate-resilient fisheries management practices.

Awards Presented to Cooperatives, Farmers and Start-ups

During the event, awards were presented to Best Fisheries Cooperative Societies, progressive fish farmers, Kisan Credit Card beneficiaries, fisheries start-ups and entrepreneurs from Jammu & Kashmir.

Best Fisheries Cooperative Societies honoured included:

Jehlum Fisherman Cooperative Ltd., Mahrajpora Sopore (Baramulla)

Affarwat Trout Fish Farmers Cooperative Ltd., Tangmarg (Baramulla)

Bandi Trout Fish Cooperative Limited (Kupwara)

Progressive Cold-Water Fish Farmers recognised included:

Shri Shakeel Mohd Teeli (Anantnag)

Shri Mehjoor Sultan Mir (Kupwara)

Shri Umer Akbar Dar (Pulwama)

Shri Zaid Ul Ahad (Srinagar)

Smt. Sara Bano (Srinagar)

In the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) category, several beneficiaries were honoured for adopting scientific aquaculture practices and credit-enabled farming systems.

Fisheries Start-ups Recognised for Innovation

Several fisheries start-ups were also felicitated for demonstrating innovation and enterprise across the fisheries value chain, including feed production, fish farming, processing and cold storage.

Recognised start-ups included:

M/s Sheeshang Trouts – Live fish vending centre (Anantnag)

M/s Springvalley Feed Mill – Fish feed production (Srinagar)

M/s Fisheries Paradise – Carp aquaculture unit (Samba)

M/s Rakesh Biofloc – Biofloc aquaculture unit (Jammu)

M/s Kashmir Trout – Cold storage facility (Srinagar)

M/s Raina Trout Farm – Trout farming unit (Ganderbal)

Additionally, Smt. Sara Bano (Srinagar) received approval for establishing a Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) unit under the FIDF scheme.

Strengthening Fisheries Logistics

To improve post-harvest handling and market access, refrigerated vehicles and three-wheeler transport vehicles were distributed to several beneficiaries across Jammu & Kashmir.

These vehicles will help strengthen cold-chain logistics and last-mile transportation, enabling fish farmers to reach markets more efficiently.

J&K: India’s Hub for Cold-Water Fisheries

In his address, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the Integrated Aqua Park as a major catalyst for the region’s economic growth, noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fish farmers are being empowered through targeted schemes and technological interventions.

He highlighted that the Himalayan region is the natural hub of India’s cold-water fisheries, and systematic investments in broodstock development, hatcheries, feed mills and RAS units are driving sectoral growth.

Scaling Production and Expanding Export Opportunities

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasised the need to scale trout production, enhance value addition and tap export markets, where cold-water species command premium demand.

He also urged states and union territories to organise fish farmers through cooperatives and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) to improve access to credit, technology and government schemes.

J&K Accounts for 90% of India’s Trout Production

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted that Jammu & Kashmir contributes nearly 90 percent of India’s trout production, with districts such as Ganderbal and Anantnag emerging as major production hubs.

He stressed the importance of adopting scientific aquaculture practices, modern technologies and collaboration with research institutions to expand cold-water fisheries sustainably.

Investment and Innovation Driving Sector Growth

Union Secretary for Fisheries Dr Abhilaksh Likhi noted that India’s cold-water fisheries sector supports over 278 indigenous fish species and holds strong potential for eco-tourism and niche market development.

He also highlighted that 34 cold-water fisheries clusters across the country, including in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, have been notified for integrated development.

Joint Secretary Shri Sagar Mehra added that investments of ₹230 crore in the segment have already improved productivity and value-chain efficiency.

He emphasised the need to expand advanced aquaculture systems such as RAS, raceways and cage culture, deploy IoT-enabled monitoring technologies, strengthen genetic improvement programmes and modernise cold-chain infrastructure.

Over 10,000 Participants Attend Conference

The conference witnessed participation of over 10,000 stakeholders in hybrid mode, including representatives from:

Department of Fisheries, Government of India

Government of Jammu & Kashmir

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Department of Animal Husbandry

Ministry of Power and other line ministries

Industry representatives, scientists from ICAR institutions, faculty from SKUAST-Kashmir, fisheries cooperatives, entrepreneurs and start-ups also took part in the deliberations.

The event also featured a short documentary showcasing the growth story and sustainable initiatives in India’s cold-water fisheries sector.