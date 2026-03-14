Crackdown on Shops Near Schools: Aimed at Keeping Youth Safe from Tobacco and Drugs

The Himachal Pradesh Police launched a statewide crackdown on 1,949 shops near educational institutions, resulting in 567 challans for various infractions, officials reported on Saturday.

On Friday, law enforcement registered five cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, alongside a case under the Excise Act, and issued four challans under the Non-Biodegradable Waste (Control) Act, resulting in a total fine of Rs 65,300 under COTPA. This clampdown is part of a broader campaign launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu aimed at combating 'chitta' or adulterated heroin.

Joint teams from the district police and the Special Task Force (STF) conducted the operation, seizing prohibited tobacco products like cigarettes, tobacco, and bidis. The primary focus was to enforce strict adherence to the NDPS Act and COTPA, especially around educational institutions. Officials emphasized protecting youth from drug abuse and called on citizens to report illegal activities while ensuring informant confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)