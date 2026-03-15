Anticipating Future Wars: A Soldier's Vision

In a compelling address, former Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande underscored the necessity for India's armed forces to address contemporary security threats and be ready for future challenges. Delivering his speech primarily in Marathi, Gen Pande highlighted the essence of military preparedness for evolving warfare scenarios.

Speaking at an event organized by Delhi Marathi Pratishtan at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Gen Pande reflected on his tenure as the 29th Army chief, which focused on combat readiness and fostering self-reliance within the military. He drew attention to global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war to illustrate the crucial role of military power in national interests.

Furthermore, Gen Pande stressed the rising importance of cyber, space, and information warfare, advising a strategic outlook towards unexpected threats. He advocated for a symbiotic relationship between economic growth and security, envisioning a secure and prosperous future for India.