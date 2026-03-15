Delhi Murder Mystery: Arrest in Bawana Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Yogi alias Devraj Dabas, wanted in connection with a murder case in outer north Delhi's Bawana. Officials confirmed the arrest on Sunday following a carefully planned operation at the Chhawla bus stand.

The incident dates back to March 8, when Bhupender alias Bholu, 24, was fatally shot near Raj Vatika, Pooth Khurd. The police, responding to a PCR call, found Bhupender severely injured with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, prompting the launch of an immediate investigation.

Interrogation revealed that the motive behind the murder pertained to a property dispute. Yogi, alongside accomplices Nikhil, Sumit, and a juvenile, confronted Bhupender and allegedly opened fire. While the juvenile has been apprehended, efforts to trace Sumit continue, with authorities committed to resolving the case.