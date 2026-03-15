Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Woman Perishes in Delhi Rooftop Fire

A 65-year-old woman, Veenu Singh, died in a rooftop fire at her Delhi home. The blaze might have started due to a matchstick igniting gas leaked from a piped connection. Firefighters discovered her charred body, with investigations suggesting an accidental cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:02 IST
Tragic Blaze: Woman Perishes in Delhi Rooftop Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman, Veenu Singh, tragically died after a fire engulfed the rooftop bathroom of her home in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Saturday evening. Authorities are investigating the incident, which may have been ignited by a gas leak or a matchstick she used to smoke a bidi.

According to police, a call was received reporting a fire in the Molarband area, prompting immediate response from the police. On arrival, officers discovered Singh's charred remains in the bathroom, which contained wooden items and debris also burned in the fire.

Preliminary findings indicate Singh occasionally smoked on the rooftop, leading investigators to consider the fire as accidental. However, family members suspect a gas leak from a recently installed piped connection may have contributed to the deadly blaze. The body has been kept at the AIIMS mortuary for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026