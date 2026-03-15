Tragic Blaze: Woman Perishes in Delhi Rooftop Fire

A 65-year-old woman, Veenu Singh, tragically died after a fire engulfed the rooftop bathroom of her home in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Saturday evening. Authorities are investigating the incident, which may have been ignited by a gas leak or a matchstick she used to smoke a bidi.

According to police, a call was received reporting a fire in the Molarband area, prompting immediate response from the police. On arrival, officers discovered Singh's charred remains in the bathroom, which contained wooden items and debris also burned in the fire.

Preliminary findings indicate Singh occasionally smoked on the rooftop, leading investigators to consider the fire as accidental. However, family members suspect a gas leak from a recently installed piped connection may have contributed to the deadly blaze. The body has been kept at the AIIMS mortuary for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)