Bruno Fernandes Nears Premier League Assists Record

Bruno Fernandes has moved closer to breaking the Premier League's assists record. He provided two assists during Manchester United's 3-1 win against Aston Villa, bringing his season total to 16 assists.

The record for a single Premier League season stands at 20, a mark previously reached by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. With up to eight games remaining, Fernandes has the opportunity to set a new record for the English soccer's top division.

More crucially for Manchester United, the victory marks their seventh in nine games under coach Michael Carrick, securing third place in the standings—three points ahead of Aston Villa, who sits in fourth. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw against Fulham, while Crystal Palace and Leeds also finished 0-0.