Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Mirzapur Village

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals while injuring two others near Mirzapur village on a recent Sunday, confirmed Bahjoi Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar.

The fatality occurred as a bike and a scooter collided head-on, with three passengers on the scooter and two on the motorcycle, as per police reports.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the incident, urging officials to deliver prompt relief and medical assistance. Investigations are ongoing to determine if a heavy vehicle contributed to the tragedy.