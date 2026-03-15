Congress Poised for Historic Election Wins, Predicts Party Leader

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, creating a buzz within the Congress camp. According to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the party is set to win decisively in all regions.

The elections, involving Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, have the Congress optimistic about sweeping victories. Venugopal criticized the BJP's alleged divisive politics, claiming it has weakened India globally and adversely affected marginalized communities.

As the polls approach, scheduled for April and culminating with vote counting on May 4, the Congress highlights its strategic alliances, particularly in Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister M K Stalin, anticipating the return of 'good governance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)