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Congress Poised for Historic Election Wins, Predicts Party Leader

Following the Election Commission's announcement of assembly elections, the Congress party is confident of winning across four states and a Union Territory. The BJP is expected to face rejection due to its divisive politics. The Congress, backed by strong alliances and public support, aims to script history on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:11 IST
Congress Poised for Historic Election Wins, Predicts Party Leader
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The Election Commission has announced the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, creating a buzz within the Congress camp. According to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the party is set to win decisively in all regions.

The elections, involving Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, have the Congress optimistic about sweeping victories. Venugopal criticized the BJP's alleged divisive politics, claiming it has weakened India globally and adversely affected marginalized communities.

As the polls approach, scheduled for April and culminating with vote counting on May 4, the Congress highlights its strategic alliances, particularly in Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister M K Stalin, anticipating the return of 'good governance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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