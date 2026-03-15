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Transgender Amendment Bill Under Fire: A Step Backwards?

Trans rights activists criticize the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced by Minister Virendra Kumar, for potentially undermining transgender identity and dignity. They argue it conflicts with the Supreme Court's NALSA judgment and could lead to marginalization and infringements on privacy and self-identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:14 IST
Transgender Amendment Bill Under Fire: A Step Backwards?
  • Country:
  • India

Transgender rights activists are voicing strong opposition to the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, labeling it as a backward step for transgender rights in India. Presented by Minister Virendra Kumar, the bill has been criticized for potentially undermining the identity, dignity, and equality of transgender individuals.

Prominent voices in the transgender community, including activist Akkai Padmashali, argue the proposal could marginalize the community further and runs counter to the principles established in the landmark 2014 NALSA judgment by the Supreme Court, which affirmed the right to self-identify one's gender. Padmashali describes the bill as regressive and anti-transgender, citing fears it could prompt re-criminalization.

Concerns are also raised over the bill's provisions on medical assessment of gender identity and its impact on constitutional rights, privacy, and access to healthcare. Activists like Meera Parida and lawyer Raghavi S emphasize the necessity for legislative changes to engage with and reflect the experiences of transgender people, advocating for the bill's withdrawal and reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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