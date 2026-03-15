Navigating Economic Waters: U.S. and China Hold Key Trade Talks in Paris

Top U.S. and Chinese officials convened in Paris as economic talks kicked off on Sunday to tackle main points of contention in their trade relationship. The discussions are part of a broader initiative to ensure smooth bilateral relations amid global economic uncertainties.

Led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the talks addressed U.S. tariffs, Chinese rare earth mineral exports, American high-tech controls, and Chinese purchases of U.S. agriculture. Both sides aim to solidify commitments from a 2025 truce announcement to preclude future escalations.

Observers note limited prospects for major breakthroughs due to concurrent geopolitical tensions. However, the discussions remain an opportunity for both sides to stabilize and potentially strengthen their economic ties, with implications for global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)