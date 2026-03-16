Kazakhstan's New Constitution: A Blueprint for Change
Kazakhstan approved a new constitution with 87.15% of the vote, restructuring its Parliament and reinstating the vice presidency. With a voter turnout of 73.12%, the changes enable the president to appoint key officials. Speculations arise about strategic succession planning and potential implications for President Tokayev's future.
Kazakhstan has overwhelmingly voted in favor of adopting a new constitution, with 87.15% of citizens backing the changes, according to the Central Election Commission.
The referendum saw a voter turnout of 73.12%, introducing major shifts like the streamlining of Parliament and the reinstatement of the vice presidency, which was abolished in 1996. The president now has the authority to appoint this role, along with other significant positions.
Analysts in Kazakhstan are speculating on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's intentions, with some suggesting the move could be a precursor to appointing a successor or extending his tenure under revamped term limits. Tokayev, post-vote, maintained that the next presidential election would occur in 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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