Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Horse-Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections

On Monday, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader, Naveen Patnaik, levied severe allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections. Patnaik accused the BJP of engaging in horse-trading, including colluding with individuals who have criminal backgrounds. "Their involvement in horse-trading is evident," he stated, raising concerns against BJP MLAs allegedly being sequestered in Paradip.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik pointed out alleged election malpractices, specifically highlighting an incident involving the Brahmagiri Assembly constituency MLA. The legislator reportedly made a voting error, after which the polling officer controversially issued a second ballot, violating established norms, according to Patnaik.

As voting unfolds, members from Odisha and other states, totaling participation from 10 states, are electing candidates for 37 Rajya Sabha seats. Today's ballot proceedings will precede the 5 PM vote count. While 26 candidates have already been declared unopposed winners, elections are actively being held for the remaining positions in Odisha, Bihar, and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)