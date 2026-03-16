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Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Horse-Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections

Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha, condemned the BJP over alleged horse-trading and violation of election norms during the Rajya Sabha elections. Patnaik highlighted irregularities, including the issuance of a second ballot paper. Voting is occurring across 10 states for 37 seats in the Upper House of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:02 IST
Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Horse-Trading in Rajya Sabha Elections
BJD leader Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader, Naveen Patnaik, levied severe allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections. Patnaik accused the BJP of engaging in horse-trading, including colluding with individuals who have criminal backgrounds. "Their involvement in horse-trading is evident," he stated, raising concerns against BJP MLAs allegedly being sequestered in Paradip.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik pointed out alleged election malpractices, specifically highlighting an incident involving the Brahmagiri Assembly constituency MLA. The legislator reportedly made a voting error, after which the polling officer controversially issued a second ballot, violating established norms, according to Patnaik.

As voting unfolds, members from Odisha and other states, totaling participation from 10 states, are electing candidates for 37 Rajya Sabha seats. Today's ballot proceedings will precede the 5 PM vote count. While 26 candidates have already been declared unopposed winners, elections are actively being held for the remaining positions in Odisha, Bihar, and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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