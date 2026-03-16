Assam's Shuffle: Senior Police Officials Reassigned Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Election Commission took decisive action on Monday by transferring senior superintendents of police in five key districts of Assam. This move followed just a day after the assembly poll schedule was announced, highlighting the need for a neutral and prepared environment ahead of elections.

According to the official notification, SSP Haren Tokbi from Majuli has been replaced by Somalin Shubhdarshini. Similarly, South Salmara has seen R Sheetal Kumar assuming duties following the reassignment of Mrinal Kumar Deka.

In the strategic districts of Sadiya, Chirang, and Dhemaji, leadership is also changing hands, with Anchal Chauhan, Sudhakar Singh, and Mohan Lal Meena stepping into key roles. These adjustments set the stage for elections in 126 constituencies scheduled for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)