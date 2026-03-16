Assam's Shuffle: Senior Police Officials Reassigned Ahead of Assembly Polls
The Election Commission has reassigned senior police officers in five Assam districts following the announcement of assembly elections. These significant transfers include changes in the leadership of districts like Majuli and Sadiya, ensuring readiness and neutrality as the state approaches its April 9 election date.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission took decisive action on Monday by transferring senior superintendents of police in five key districts of Assam. This move followed just a day after the assembly poll schedule was announced, highlighting the need for a neutral and prepared environment ahead of elections.
According to the official notification, SSP Haren Tokbi from Majuli has been replaced by Somalin Shubhdarshini. Similarly, South Salmara has seen R Sheetal Kumar assuming duties following the reassignment of Mrinal Kumar Deka.
In the strategic districts of Sadiya, Chirang, and Dhemaji, leadership is also changing hands, with Anchal Chauhan, Sudhakar Singh, and Mohan Lal Meena stepping into key roles. These adjustments set the stage for elections in 126 constituencies scheduled for April 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Police Shake-Up: New Faces in Key Districts
Drone Debris Hits Kyiv: City's Districts Face Unrest Amidst Russian Attacks
Tragedy Strikes Ethiopia: Deadly Landslides in Southern Districts
India's Expansion of Gold Hallmarking Reaches New Districts
Gujarat Swelters as Heatwaves Sweep Across Key Districts