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Haryana's Legal Leniency: The Case of Professor Mahmudabad

The Haryana government decided not to grant prosecution sanction against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor. In a move described as a one-time magnanimity, legal proceedings have been closed, with a warning to the professor for future conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:40 IST
Haryana's Legal Leniency: The Case of Professor Mahmudabad
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Haryana government informed the Supreme Court on Monday of its decision to refrain from prosecuting Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over controversial social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor. Described as a gesture of one-time magnanimity, the decision has effectively quashed ongoing legal proceedings.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the state, conveying the decision to a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. While the court acknowledged the state's stance, it advised caution, noting the sensitive nature of the situation.

The professor had been facing charges since May 2025, sparked by complaints that accused him of actions threatening national sovereignty. Despite the contentious nature of his posts, key academic and political figures criticized his arrest, leading to a temporary bail until the resolution reached this week.

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