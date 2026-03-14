Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Challenges Centre Over Drug Seizures and Alleged Discrimination
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to address drug smuggling issues following significant seizures. He criticized the Centre for withholding funds and ignoring Punjab's concerns, including drug prevention. Mann emphasized Punjab's efforts against drugs, questioning BJP's political ambitions in the state.
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In a sharp response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led central government of inaction on drug smuggling and financial discrimination against Punjab. Mann asserted that the Centre has neglected to take decisive action after substantial drug seizures at a Gujarat port.
The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's efforts, including the installation of anti-drone systems to curb cross-border drug trafficking, despite minimal assistance from the Centre. Mann criticised the BJP for not addressing Punjab's issues, such as farm policies and financial support, during Shah's recent visit.
Mann condemned the absence of a comprehensive strategy to combat drug smuggling nationally and alleged that divisive politics and lack of organisational strength in Punjab reflect the BJP's weaknesses in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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