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Punjab's Industrial Transformation: CM Mann's Roadmap

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promises unwavering government support and incentives to industry leaders, aiming to transform Punjab into an industrial and export powerhouse. Speaking at the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, Mann discusses economic growth, political impact, and the need for employment, promising a review session after six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:02 IST
Punjab's Industrial Transformation: CM Mann's Roadmap
Bhagwant Mann

In a bold declaration, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured industry leaders of solid government backing and incentives, emphasizing his administration's ambition to establish Punjab as a leading industrial and export hub globally. His remarks came on the final day of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, where the participation of both global and national investors was highlighted as a catalyst for industrial growth.

Mann underscored that the event has set the stage for accelerated economic progress in the state, promising a follow-up review in six months to evaluate the implementation of investment proposals finalized during the summit. He expressed gratitude to business magnates for their engagement, reinforcing the government's dedication to fostering Punjab's holistic economic and financial success.

Addressing political shifts, Mann credited the Aam Aadmi Party with reshaping party manifestos and emphasised the need for healthy competition over societal divides. Acknowledging governance challenges, he highlighted efforts to rejuvenate Punjab's industrial sector without coercive tactics, focusing instead on job creation to steer youth away from drug-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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