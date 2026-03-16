Susie Wiles: Leading with Courage Amidst Cancer Battle

Susie Wiles, the pioneering first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, is facing a personal battle after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Despite the diagnosis, President Donald Trump announced that Wiles will remain at her post, receiving treatment while continuing her duties.

Wiles, aged 68, has been a steadfast figure in Trump's inner circle since his return to office in early 2025. Her influence has been credited with bringing order to the White House, while allowing Trump to pursue his agenda. In a supportive post, Trump highlighted Wiles' resilience and dedication, noting her excellent prognosis.

In a display of her unwavering commitment, Wiles attended a White House event shortly after her diagnosis was made public. Wearing a pink jacket, she received warm support from attendees. Wiles, who played a crucial role in Trump's comeback campaign, expressed gratitude for early cancer detection and remains positive about her treatment plan and ongoing responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)