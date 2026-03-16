173 Sewage Treatment Plants Operational Under Namami Gange as India Intensifies Ganga Rejuvenation Efforts

The Government of India has commissioned 173 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange Programme as of January 2026, significantly expanding wastewater treatment capacity along the Ganga and its tributaries as part of the country’s flagship river rejuvenation initiative.

The update was shared by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Ministry, eight additional STPs have recently been completed, while one more plant is expected to be commissioned by 31 March 2026, as authorities continue to accelerate pollution control infrastructure across the Ganga basin.

Basin-Level Strategy to Restore the Ganga

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which implements the Namami Gange Programme, has adopted a river basin management approach aimed at reducing pollution while restoring ecological balance across the Ganga and its tributaries.

The programme focuses on two primary objectives:

Pollution abatement through wastewater treatment and sewerage infrastructure

Conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river system, including major tributaries

Officials said ongoing projects are being monitored at multiple administrative levels to ensure that construction timelines are maintained and environmental objectives are achieved.

Rejuvenation Projects for Kali West and Hindon Rivers

In addition to interventions along the main Ganga river, the programme has expanded its scope to address pollution in tributaries within the basin.

Under the Namami Gange initiative, eight sewerage infrastructure projects have been launched to support the rejuvenation of the Kali West and Hindon rivers, which are important tributaries within the Ganga basin.

These projects will collectively provide sewage treatment capacity of 280 million litres per day (MLD), helping reduce untreated wastewater discharge into the river system.

Support to States for Smaller River Restoration

To promote a holistic basin-level approach, the NMCG is also supporting state governments in restoring smaller rivers and tributaries connected to the Ganga.

The mission provides technical guidance, planning assistance and coordination support to states to develop river rejuvenation strategies tailored to local ecological and pollution challenges.

Officials said this collaborative approach is essential to addressing pollution sources throughout the broader river basin rather than focusing only on the main river channel.

Use of Advanced Technologies for River Monitoring

The Namami Gange programme has also integrated advanced mapping and survey technologies to improve river basin management.

Technologies currently being used include:

LiDAR mapping

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) surveys

Drone-based monitoring systems

These tools help authorities gather high-resolution data on river morphology, pollution sources and drainage networks.

A Drain Dashboard has also been developed to map pollution outfalls along the Ganga.

The digital platform provides geo-tagged visualisation and videographic mapping of drainage points, enabling district and state authorities to monitor pollution sources, prioritise interventions and respond more effectively.

Environmental Flow Monitoring Strengthened

The government has also taken steps to ensure that the minimum environmental flow (e-flow) of the Ganga is maintained.

In October 2018, the Government of India issued a Gazette notification prescribing minimum ecological flows for different stretches of the river to maintain its health and biodiversity.

Since 1 January 2019, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has been responsible for monitoring compliance with these environmental flow requirements.

The CWC currently monitors 11 major projects affecting the river and submits quarterly progress reports on e-flow compliance.

According to the latest reports, most projects are complying with the prescribed environmental flow norms, while corrective measures are taken in cases where violations occur.

Strengthening River Conservation Efforts

The Namami Gange Programme is one of India’s largest environmental initiatives, combining infrastructure development, ecological restoration, technology-based monitoring and community participation to restore the health of the Ganga.

With more sewage treatment plants coming online and advanced monitoring tools being deployed, the government says the programme is steadily moving toward its goal of reducing pollution and ensuring the long-term sustainability of India’s most iconic river system.