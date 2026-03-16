Himachal Pradesh Tree Felling: A Scandal Ignored?
BJP state president Rajiv Bindal accused the Himachal Pradesh government of shielding the accused in the illegal felling of over 300 trees in Sirmaur district. Despite evidence and the illicit activity's proximity to local authorities, action was delayed, suggesting political involvement. Calls for an investigation have intensified.
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BJP state president Rajiv Bindal has raised serious allegations against the Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of protecting those responsible for the illegal felling of more than 300 trees in the Sirmaur district's Shillai constituency.
Describing the manner in which numerous pine trees were cut down in broad daylight using sawmills, Bindal voices concern over the government's reluctance to take immediate action, suggesting political ties in the episode. The incident, captured in photographs and videos, reportedly took place on March 5, yet authorities failed to respond adequately.
Environmental activist Nathuram Chauhan and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have also demanded a high-level inquiry, arguing that political shielding is hindering justice. Despite the Chief Minister demanding a report, calls for decisive government action continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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