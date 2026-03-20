NATO Adjusts Iraq Mission Amid Middle East Tensions
NATO announced adjustments to its mission presence in Iraq following reports of military tensions in the Middle East. While modifying its posture, NATO ensured continued cooperation with Iraqi authorities and maintained its focus on the safety of personnel, without providing specific details on the changes enacted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST
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- Belgium
NATO has announced a strategic adjustment to its mission in Iraq, prompted by recent military developments in the Middle East.
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed the changes were made in coordination with Allies and partners, emphasizing the safety of personnel as a top priority.
Despite the adjustments, NATO remains committed to ongoing dialogue and cooperation with Iraqi counterparts through the NATO Mission Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- adjustment
- cooperation
- Middle East
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